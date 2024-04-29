Nifty Reclaims 22,600, Sensex Nears 74,600 Led By Banking Stocks: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices rebounded from Friday's drop to close nearly 1% higher on Monday, led by a rally in the banking, power and oil & gas sectors.

The Nifty settled 215.10 points, or 0.96%, higher at 22,635.05, and the Sensex rose 941.12 points, or 1.28%, to end at 74,671.28.

"An ease in Middle East tensions, coupled with stable earnings, is expected to maintain positive market sentiment. Moving forward, Fed policy and US non-farm payroll data will dictate the overall market dynamics," said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.