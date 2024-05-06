Why Jet Airways Founder Naresh Goyal Has Been Released On Bail In A PMLA Case

The Bombay High Court on Monday granted interim bail to Naresh Goyal, the founder of Jet Airways Ltd., for two months due to health reasons.

In this case, it was argued that both Goyal and his wife, Anita, are battling terminal cancer. Due to his illness, Goyal is classified as "sick and infirm," which, according to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, permits the release on bail of individuals in such conditions.

The bench observed that the bail request was based solely on the medical condition of the applicant and his wife, Anita. It was also submitted that Goyal’s wife's deteriorating health is also affecting his mental well-being.

It was argued that the applicant's detention, given his and his wife's health conditions, would violate their right to life under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution.

Since he doesn't pose a flight risk, isn't likely to tamper with evidence, and has strong ties to the community, a request for bail on medical grounds was made, the bench said.