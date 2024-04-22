TikTok Braces For US Divest-Or-Ban Law — And A Fresh Legal Fight

Instead of hitting the airwaves on traditional news media channels popular with the DC set in the days leading up to the House vote, the company gave a TikTokker an interview with Michael Beckerman, TikTok’s head of policy and a key part of its lobbying efforts. In his discussion with Lisa Remillard, who goes by the username The News Girl, Beckerman reiterated familiar talking points: The company believes it’s doing enough to protect user information by storing it on US soil and allowing third parties to review the app’s code, and that Congress instead should consider comprehensive data privacy policies that apply to all internet companies.