Supreme Court Introduces WhatsApp Updates For Case Alerts

The Supreme Court announced on Thursday that all advocates on record, or AORs, and parties in person will get updates about their cases directly on their WhatsApp numbers. In Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud's words, this small measure has the potential to have a ‘big bang impact’.

WhatsApp Messenger is a ubiquitous service in our lives and has taken on the role of a powerful communication tool, Chandrachud said.

The initiative is aimed at strengthening the right to access justice and enhancing transparency in the judicial system at the top court level. "The facility will go a long way in saving paper and conserving our planet," the chief justice said.

All members of the bar and registry officials will be able to receive the cause list as and when it is published by the registry.

In addition, automated messages through WhatsApp will be received on successful filing of cases, notification of objections marked by the registry in the cases filed, and subsequent registration of cases.

Judgements and orders, which were accessible only through the website, will now also be sent to the stakeholders through WhatsApp.

The apex court's official number will be 87676-87676, without a call-back or reply-back option.