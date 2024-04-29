How SEBI's Directive To BSE Impacts Its Financials?

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has directed BSE Ltd. to pay higher regulatory fees based on the notional turnover, as opposed to the current practice of basing the fee on the premium turnover.

The higher fees payable stand to impact the bourse's profitability.

BSE Ltd. would be liable to pay approximately Rs 165 crore to the market regulator, according to NDTV Profit's estimates. This Rs 165 crore value would include differential SEBI regulatory fees of approximately Rs 68.64 crore for periods between FY07–23 and Rs 96.3 crore plus GST for FY24.