SEBI Penalizes Arun Panchariya In Winsome Yarns GDR Manipulation

SEBI on Tuesday slapped a penalty of Rs 15 crore on Arun Panchariya for alleged fraudulent activities related to the issuance of Global Depository Receipts (GDR) by Winsome Yarns Ltd. The latest ruling comes less than six months after appellate tribunal SAT, on an appeal filed by Panchariya, asked the watchdog to relook at the matter and also said the Rs 25 crore imposed on him cannot be sustained.