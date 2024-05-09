Private Images Leaked Online: What Assistance Can Google And Microsoft Offer?

The story goes back to 2019, when a woman’s private pictures were uploaded over several platforms, like YouTube and pornographic sites, without her permission. Upon approaching the authorities, Google explained that it had taken down the pictures from YouTube and removed the specific web addresses (URLs) from their search results.

However, the tech company further explained that this didn't mean the pictures couldn't be found elsewhere on the internet using other search engines. So, just telling one search engine to remove the links wasn't enough to solve the problem.

The single judge bench of the high court had then directed Google and Microsoft to file an affidavit explaining the technologies they possessed to ensure that removed material, such as the woman's pictures, wouldn't reappear on the internet.

This was to prevent the woman from having to repeatedly seek help from law enforcement or the court to take down the same content. Additionally, the court wanted to know if such material could be removed without requiring specific URLs.