NCLT Registers 43% Jump In Debt Resolution Cases, Says Insolvency Board

The National Company Law Tribunal achieving a significant 43% increase in resolutions, jumping from 189 cases last year to 270 this year causing the Insolvency Bankruptcy Board of India, or IBBI, to declare 2023-24 as a landmark year.

The IBBI is expected to submit a report to the government over the next 2-3 months for including “mediation” in the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), which is currently under discussion and scrutiny.

The regulator is also working on prepackaged insolvency for large corporate cases, which is only allowed in MSME cases as of now.

For the first time in a year, the number of outputs has increased from the number of inputs, reducing the pendency across India, said Sudhaker Shukla, an IBBI whole-time member, while addressing the CII organised 7th Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code conclave.