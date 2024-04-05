Meet The Newest Additions To SAT: A Former Chief Justice And A Tax Official

The central government on Friday appointed two individuals to serve in the Securities Appellate Tribunal.

PS Dinesh Kumar, former Chief Justice of the High Court of Karnataka, has been appointed as the presiding officer of the SAT. He will serve for four years or until he turns 70, whichever comes first.

Dheeraj Bhatnagar, retired Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax in Delhi, has been appointed as a technical member of the tribunal. He will also serve for four years or until he turns 67, whichever comes first.

In the past, Kumar's dedication and expertise in the legal field earned him several prestigious roles. In 1998, he was appointed as an Additional Central Government Standing Counsel, showcasing his commitment to public service. His remarkable performance led to his elevation to Senior Standing Counsel in 2003.

Kumar's responsibilities extended to serving as the senior panel counsel for organisations such as the Central Bureau of Investigation, as well as acting as senior standing counsel for various other institutions, including BSNL, UPSC, UGC, AICTE, and NCTE.

He was appointed as an Additional Judge of the Karnataka High Court in 2015, marking a significant milestone in his career. Subsequently, on Dec. 30, 2016, he was bestowed with the position of a permanent judge.

Thereafter, he was made the Acting Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court in late January, followed by his promotion as Chief Justice for less than a month before retiring in late February this year.

Bhatnagar has had a distinguished career in the Indian government, particularly in the Ministry of Finance and the Income Tax Department. Beginning as an Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax in Ahmedabad in April 1991, he administered personal and corporate tax laws.

He continued to advance through various roles, including Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax in New Delhi, where he focused on corporate tax administration, and later as Under-Secretary to the Government of India in the Tax Policy Division, where he was involved in tax policy formulation and legislative drafting.

Later in his career, Bhatnagar held significant roles, such as Director to the Government of India in the Tax Policy Division, where he contributed to tax policy work for corporates, including the introduction of Minimum Alternate Tax and tax incentive provisions.

He continued to ascend in his career, eventually serving as Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax and Additional Secretary to the Government of India. Finally, he served as Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax.