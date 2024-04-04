Law Firms’ Body Deprecates Attempts To Undermine Integrity Of Supreme Court judges

A statement issued by Society of Indian Law Firms (SILF) chief Lalit Bhasin on Thursday said it was 'unfortunate' that recently 'very senior bar members', while appearing in the courts, had 'attacked the integrity and competence' of Supreme Court judges'.

'This is an alarming and pernicious attempt to tarnish the image of the judiciary of our country, which has always stood for commitment to the rule of law. Our Supreme Court has repeatedly held that however high one may be, one is not above the law,' it said.