Kejriwal Hearing Live: Delhi Chief Minister To Appear In Court; All Eyes On 'Expose'
The ED is looking to extend the Delhi chief minister's custody, which is ending on Thursday.
ED To Produce Kejriwal In Court At 12:30 PM
Enforcement Directorate is expected to produce Arvind Kejriwal in Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday at 12:30 p.m., according to inputs from officials.
The investigation agency is looking to extend the Delhi chief minister's custody, which is ending on Thursday.
Kejriwal To Do 'Big Expose' In Court Today
Sunita Kejriwal, wife of the incarcerated Delhi chief minister, said her husband will do a 'big expose' in court on Thursday.
In a digital address on Wednesday, she said her husband will do a big expose on the money spent in the liquor scam.
The Enforcement Directorate arrested Kejriwal on March 21 in an excise policy-linked money laundering case. The Aam Aadmi Party convener was remanded in the agency's custody till March 28.
Arvind Kejriwal Remains In ED Custody
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal continues to remain in custody as the Delhi High Court did not grant immediate relief on the plea challenging his arrest by Enforcement Directorate.
Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma gave time till April 2 to file a reply to Kejriwal's interim plea seeking release from the agency's custody.
The matter will be heard on April 3 and no adjournment shall be granted then, the court said.