Kejriwal Hearing Live: Delhi Chief Minister To Appear In Court; All Eyes On 'Expose'

Sunita Kejriwal, wife of the incarcerated Delhi chief minister, said her husband will do a 'big expose' in court on Thursday.

In a digital address on Wednesday, she said her husband will do a big expose on the money spent in the liquor scam.

The Enforcement Directorate arrested Kejriwal on March 21 in an excise policy-linked money laundering case. The Aam Aadmi Party convener was remanded in the agency's custody till March 28.