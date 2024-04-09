Income Tax Department Clarifies: No Special Drive To Reopen HRA Mismatch Cases

The Tax Department, or the Central Board of Direct Taxes, clarified on Monday that the drive to issue notices and reopen a "small number" of cases with mismatches between the rent paid by a salaried employee and the rent received by the recipient in FY21 was not part of a special drive for the same, as was reported by some media in the public domain.

The department noted that a data analysis for high-value cases revealed the mismatch.

“It is stated that any apprehensions about retrospective taxation on these matters and re-opening of cases on issues pertaining to HRA claims are completely baseless,” the tax department clarified.

Further, it was added that this verification was done in a small number of cases without re-opening the bulk of cases, especially since the updated return for FY 2020–21 (AY 2021-22) could have been filed by the taxpayers concerned only until March 31, 2024.