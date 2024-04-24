Government's Petition In Supreme Court Aims To Inform, Not Seek Change In Spectrum Allocation

"This is not something that governments regularly do. It was a deeply thought-through action to take the court on board as this has been a very contentious issue... it was not needed, but more out of ensuring full transparency and onboarding every stakeholder."

The then government in 2007-08 announced the continuation of allocating spectrum, which is used for transmitting voice and data signals for mobile phones, on a first-come-first-served basis. Delhi High Court in July 2008 ruled that the September 2007 cut-off date used for such allocation was illegal.