Election Commissioners Act: Supreme Court Says It Can't Stay Law Via Interim Order

The Supreme Court on Friday deferred hearing of pleas seeking a stay on the legislation that removes the Chief Justice of India from the selection panel appointing Election Commissioners, saying that it cannot stay the 2023 law through an interim order.

The petitions will now be heard in detail on March 21, which falls on the upcoming Thursday. The matter came before a three-judge bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna.

During the proceedings, it was brought to the court's attention that the meeting to appoint new Election Commissioners had been rescheduled, advancing it by a day.

In response to this submission, the bench made an observation that interim orders are not typically used to stay legislations.