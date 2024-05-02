Delhi High Court Saves The Day For 18 Million SBI Credit Card Holders. Here's How

As per SBI, the initial period covered by the licence agreement was from 2014 to 2017. This agreement was subsequently renewed, extending from 2017 until 2020, and then renewed again for three years until 2023.

Therefore, up until June 2023, there was a valid and active licence agreement in place and negotiations to renew began before the expiry.

Based on negotiations conducted in early 2023, it was agreed that the total cost to SBI would be approximately Rs 1.75 crore for the renewal of the agreement for three years.

The renewal process was almost finalised, with only the payment remaining, according to SBI. However, during this period, SBI was informed that Kony had entered into a strategic sales delivery partnership with Bahwan Cybertek in India.

Subsequent correspondence took place, and unexpectedly, in later communications around October 2023, the entire commercial proposal was altered. Following this change, the cost to SBI escalated to over Rs 10 crore for one year.

Due to the lack of communication between the parties and the significant increase in the proposed amount, SBI issued a cease and desist notice to Kony. A cease and desist notice is a formal letter telling someone to stop doing something illegal or harmful.