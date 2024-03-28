Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Custody Extended: Full Details Of Today's Developments

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja has issued an order extending Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's custody with the Enforcement Directorate for an additional four days. Kejriwal will next appear in court on April 1 at 11:30 a.m.

The court order lists several key points regarding the extension of Kejriwal's custody. It said Kejriwal has been giving evasive replies and hasn't provided the password or login credentials of the digital devices seized during a search at his premises.

The ED plans to extract material from these devices and confront Kejriwal with any evidence found, the court observed.

In an unusual turn of events, Kejriwal presented his own arguments before the bench. He expressed gratitude towards the efforts of the ED officials and highlighted that, despite the case spanning two years, no court has found him guilty.

Kejriwal emphasised that his name is mentioned in only four statements among the numerous pages filed by the CBI and ED. He dismissed the relevance of these statements, citing that it's common for various individuals, including legislators, to visit his office and share information.

The Delhi chief minister questioned the basis of his arrest, asserting that the motive of the ED appears to entrap him. He raised doubts about the legitimacy of his arrest, solely based on four statements, and challenged the existence of funds related to the alleged liquor policy scam.

Referring to a court order by Justice Sanjeev Khanna, he argued that the claim of the Rs 100 crore scam is disputable. Kejriwal accused the ED of engaging in extortion and claimed that Sarath Reddy's statements against him were followed by a substantial payment to the BJP via the electoral bond scheme, insinuating a money trail.

While expressing willingness to cooperate, Kejriwal demanded an investigation into the alleged Rs 55 crore bond transaction.

Despite the court's suggestion to submit his arguments in writing, Kejriwal insisted on presenting them orally. Meanwhile, the ED countered Kejriwal's claims, stating that the Rs 55 crore bond to the BJP was unrelated to the liquor policy scam and wasn't a quid pro quo arrangement.

The ED alleged that the funds from the scam were utilised in the Goa elections. Emphasising the principle that no one is above the law, they justified Kejriwal's arrest.

Kejriwal's lawyer challenged the basis of the arrest, arguing that if the alleged money trail was spent on the Goa elections, then it couldn't justify the arrest. Regarding the issue of phone access, the lawyer questioned the legality of compelling Kejriwal to provide his password.

Initially seeking a seven-day remand, the ED cited Kejriwal's evasive responses and lack of cooperation during the hearing.