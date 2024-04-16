CBI Files FIR Against Sargam Electronics In Bank Fraud Case

The company, headquartered in the Rohini area of the national capital and having over 50 multi-brand showrooms in Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Jharkhand, was booked along with its Directors Deepak Kumar, Daya Nand and Dinesh Kumar Bansal on a complaint from the SBI under IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy, cheating and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.