Can Certain Spectrum Allocations Be Undertaken Sans Auctions — Centre Seeks Top Court's View

The central government has sought clarification from Supreme Court on whether the spectrum allocations can be undertaken administratively, without competitive auctions, in cases concerning national security, safety, disaster-preparedness, and in cases where auctions are economically not preferred.

The plea, a copy of which has been reviewed by NDTV Profit, states that the assignment of spectrum is not undertaken only for commercial telecommunication services but also for non-commercial use for the discharge of sovereign and public interest functions.