Arvind Kejriwal Remanded To ED Custody Till April 1

A Delhi court remanded Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to Enforcement Directorate custody for another four days in the liquor policy case on Thursday.

Special CBI judge Kaveri Baweja passed the order. The jailed Aam Aadmi Party chief will now be produced in the court on April 1 at 11:30 a.m.

The probe agency had sought further seven days of custody for Kejriwal.

During the hearing, Kejriwal alleged the ED is running an extortion racket and said the agency has failed to establish a money trail directly linking him.

"This case has been going on for two years. Now I have been arrested, no court has found me guilty. CBI and ED have filed numerous pages in this case. My name appears only in four statements," he said.

Making its case for an extended remand, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, who is representing the ED, said Kejriwal is giving evasive replies in the interrogation.