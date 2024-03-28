Arvind Kejriwal Remanded To ED Custody Till April 1
The probe agency had sought further seven days of custody for Kejriwal.
A Delhi court remanded Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to Enforcement Directorate custody for another four days in the liquor policy case on Thursday.
Special CBI judge Kaveri Baweja passed the order. The jailed Aam Aadmi Party chief will now be produced in the court on April 1 at 11:30 a.m.
The probe agency had sought further seven days of custody for Kejriwal.
During the hearing, Kejriwal alleged the ED is running an extortion racket and said the agency has failed to establish a money trail directly linking him.
"This case has been going on for two years. Now I have been arrested, no court has found me guilty. CBI and ED have filed numerous pages in this case. My name appears only in four statements," he said.
Making its case for an extended remand, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, who is representing the ED, said Kejriwal is giving evasive replies in the interrogation.
The development comes a day after the AAP supremo failed to get a relief from the Delhi High Court on a plea challenging his arrest.
Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma gave time till April 2 to file a reply to Kejriwal's interim plea seeking release from the agency's custody.
The matter will be heard on April 3 and no adjournment shall be granted then, the court said.
Kejriwal had challenged his arrest by the ED in a money laundering case related to the now-scrapped liquor policy.
The Aam Aadmi Party chief was arrested on March 21, hours after the high court refused to grant him protection from coercive action by the anti-money laundering agency. The leader was subsequently remanded to the ED's custody till March 28 by a Delhi court.
The case pertains to the alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021–22, which was later scrapped.