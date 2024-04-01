SRM Contractors IPO Allotment To Be Out Today: Step-By-Step Guide To Check Status Online
SRM Contractors Ltd.'s initial public offering was subscribed 86.57 times on the third and final day. The public offer was fully subscribed hours after it opened for subscription on Tuesday with Institutional investors subscribing 59.59 times, Non-Institutional investors subscribing 214.94 times and retail investors subscribing 46.97 times.
The company launched its IPO to raise up to Rs 130.2 crore. It comprises entirely a fresh issue of up to 62 lakh equity shares with a price band of Rs 200 to Rs 210 per share. The engineering construction company has raised Rs 39 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO, which has a minimum application lot size of 70 shares.
The allotment status of SRM Contractors IPO is expected to be finalised on Monday, April 1.
Investors can check the SRM Contractors IPO allotment status on the official website of Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd, the registrar for the said issue.
How to check SRM Contractors IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd
Visit the official website of Bigshare Services here: https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_Allotment.html
Select any one server to check your IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "SRM Contractors Limited" from the list of companies.
In the Selection Type dropdown, choose either Application number, Beneficiary Id, or PAN ID.
Enter the required information, that could be your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number), or Beneficiary Id.
Complete the 'captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.
Finally, click the "Search" button to check your allotment status.
How to check SRM Contractors IPO allotment status on BSE website
Visit the official BSE website: bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Click on "Equity" under "Issue Type."
Select "SRM Contractors Limited" from the IPO list.
Enter your application number or PAN number.
Complete the 'Captcha.'
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download/print the allotment status for your records.
Bidders who failed to secure the shares of SRM Contractors Limited should expect the company to initiate refunds on Tuesday, April 2. Investors who were successfully allotted the SRM Contractors Limited shares should expect them to be credited to their demat account on Tuesday, April 2.
SRM Contractors IPO Listing Date
SRM Contractors IPO will be listed on BSE & NSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Wednesday, April 3.
About SRM Contractors Limited
SRM Contractors is an engineering construction and development company engaged primarily in the construction of roads, including bridges, tunnels, slope stabilisation works and other miscellaneous civil construction activities in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.