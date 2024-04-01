SRM Contractors IPO Allotment To Be Out Today: Step-By-Step Guide To Check Status Online

SRM Contractors Ltd.'s initial public offering was subscribed 86.57 times on the third and final day. The public offer was fully subscribed hours after it opened for subscription on Tuesday with Institutional investors subscribing 59.59 times, Non-Institutional investors subscribing 214.94 times and retail investors subscribing 46.97 times.

The company launched its IPO to raise up to Rs 130.2 crore. It comprises entirely a fresh issue of up to 62 lakh equity shares with a price band of Rs 200 to Rs 210 per share. The engineering construction company has raised Rs 39 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO, which has a minimum application lot size of 70 shares.



The allotment status of SRM Contractors IPO is expected to be finalised on Monday, April 1.