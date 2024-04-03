SRM Contractors Shares Debut At 7% Premium Over IPO Price

SRM Contractors Ltd. listed on the BSE on Wednesday at Rs 225 apiece, a premium of 7.14% over its IPO price of Rs 210 apiece.

On the National Stock Exchange, the stock debuted at Rs 215.2 apiece, a 2.5% premium.

The 130.2-crore initial public offering was fully subscribed hours after it opened for subscription. The issue was subscribed 86.57 times on its third and final day. Bids were led by institutional investors (59.59 times), retail investors (46.97 times), and non-institutional investors (214.94 times).

The public offer comprised entirely a fresh issue of up to 62 lakh equity shares with a price band of Rs 200-210 per share.

Proceeds of the issue will be used to purchase machinery, support working capital requirements, invest in joint-venture projects, pay debt and for general corporate purposes.