SRM Contractors Shares Debut At 7% Premium Over IPO Price
On the NSE, the stock debuted at Rs 215.2 apiece, a 2.5% premium.
SRM Contractors Ltd. listed on the BSE on Wednesday at Rs 225 apiece, a premium of 7.14% over its IPO price of Rs 210 apiece.
On the National Stock Exchange, the stock debuted at Rs 215.2 apiece, a 2.5% premium.
The 130.2-crore initial public offering was fully subscribed hours after it opened for subscription. The issue was subscribed 86.57 times on its third and final day. Bids were led by institutional investors (59.59 times), retail investors (46.97 times), and non-institutional investors (214.94 times).
The public offer comprised entirely a fresh issue of up to 62 lakh equity shares with a price band of Rs 200-210 per share.
Proceeds of the issue will be used to purchase machinery, support working capital requirements, invest in joint-venture projects, pay debt and for general corporate purposes.
Business
SRM Contractors is an engineering construction and development company engaged primarily in the construction of roads, including bridges, tunnels, slope stabilisation works and other miscellaneous civil construction activities in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.
The company undertakes construction works both as an EPC contractor and on an item-rate basis for infrastructure projects. The company also undertakes sub-contracting assignments of infrastructure construction projects.