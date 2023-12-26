Muthoot Microfin Shares Debut At 5.4% Discount Over IPO Price

Shares of Muthoot Microfin listed on the National Stock Exchange at Rs 275.30 apiece, a discount of 5.40% over its IPO price of Rs 291 apiece.

On the BSE, the stock debuted at Rs 291, a 4.47% discount.

The Rs 960-crore initial public offering was subscribed 11.52 times on its third and final day. The bids were led by institutional investors (17.47 times), followed by non-institutional investors (13.20 times), retail investors (7.61 times) and employees (4.95 times).