Muthoot Finance Arm Belstar Microfinance Files Papers For Rs 1,300-Crore

Muthoot Finance's microfinance arm, Belstar Microfinance Ltd, on Sunday filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator SEBI to raise Rs 1,300 crore through an initial public offering. The Chennai-based entity's IPO is a combination of fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 1,000 crore and an offer-for-sale of Rs 300 crore by investor shareholders, according to the draft red herring prospectus.