Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry IPO: How To Check Allotment Status

On the last day of subscription for Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry IPO, the total subscription reached 733.01 times, with non-institutional buyers subscribing 373.66 times and retail investors 1,083.98 times, as per chittorgarh.com.

The SME IPO, which started on March 6, closed for subscription on March 11. It was a fixed price issue of Rs 5.50 crore, offering 10 lakh shares. The price per share was set at Rs 55, and the minimum lot size for application was 2000 shares.

The allotment of Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry IPO is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, March 12.