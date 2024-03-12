Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry IPO: How To Check Allotment Status
Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry IPO was subscribed 733.01 times on the last day of subscription, March 11.
On the last day of subscription for Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry IPO, the total subscription reached 733.01 times, with non-institutional buyers subscribing 373.66 times and retail investors 1,083.98 times, as per chittorgarh.com.
The SME IPO, which started on March 6, closed for subscription on March 11. It was a fixed price issue of Rs 5.50 crore, offering 10 lakh shares. The price per share was set at Rs 55, and the minimum lot size for application was 2000 shares.
The allotment of Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry IPO is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, March 12.
Investors can check the Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies Limited and the BSE website.
How to check Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies Limited
Visit the Kfin Technologies website here: https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/.
Click on any of the links displayed to view IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry Limited" from the drop-down list. (Name will be populated once the allotment is finalised).
Choose one of the three options: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID.
Enter your application number or PAN or DPID.
Complete the 'captcha'.
Click "Submit" button.
View your allotment details.
Download/print the allotment status for your records.
How to check Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry IPO allotment status on BSE website
Visit the official BSE website: bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Click on "Equity" under "Issue Type."
Select "Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry Limited" from the IPO list.
Enter your application number or PAN number.
Complete the 'Captcha.'
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download/print the allotment status for your records.
Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry IPO Listing date
The shares of Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry Limited will list on BSE SME on Thursday, March 14, 2024.
Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry IPO Timeline (Tentative)
IPO Open Date: Wednesday, March 6
IPO Close Date: Monday, March 11
Basis of Allotment: Tuesday, March 12
Initiation of Refunds: Wednesday, March 13
Credit of Shares to Demat: Wednesday, March 13
Listing Date: Thursday, March 14
About Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry Limited
Established in March 2022, Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry Limited specialises in wholesaling 22 Karat Gold and 18 Karat Diamond jewelry. The company exclusively deals in Hallmark-certified jewelry, obtaining 91.6% BIS certification for 22 Karat Gold and 75% BIS certification for 18 Karat Diamond jewelry.