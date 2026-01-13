INDO SMC Vs GRE Renew Enertech IPO GMP: Grey Market Trends Suggest Up To 25% Listing Gain

INDO SMC Ltd designs and manufactures a diversified range of products serving electrical, industrial and infrastructure sectors. INDO SMC IPO is a book-built issue worth Rs 91.95 crore, entirely a fresh issue of 62 lakh shares.

The price band is Rs 141–Rs 149 per share, with a minimum application lot of 1,000 shares.

Retail investors need to invest at least Rs 2,98,000 (2,000 shares at the upper price).

GYR Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the lead manager, and KFin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar.

The IPO opened for subscription on Jan. 13 and closes on Jan. 16. The process of share allotment is expected on Jan. 19, with a tentative listing on BSE SME on Jan. 21.

The IPO has been subscribed 0.55 times so far on Tuesday.