Indegene IPO Subscription: Day 3 Live Updates

Indegene Ltd.'s initial public offering was subscribed 7.35 times on the second day, led by demand from non-institutional investors, who subscribed 18.03 times.

The digital-first, commercialisation company has set a price band of Rs 430–452 per share for its three-day IPO, which is a mix of fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 760 crore and an offer for sale of 2.39 crore shares by the existing shareholders. The minimum application lot size is 33 shares.

Indegene has raised Rs 548 crore from anchor investors, ahead of its initial public offering. The offer, which concludes on Wednesday, is set to list on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange, with a listing date scheduled for May 13.