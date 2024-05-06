Indegene IPO Subscription: Day 1 Live Updates

4Indegene Ltd. launched its initial public offering on Monday to raise up to Rs 1,841.76 crore.

The digital-first, commercialisation-focused company has set a price band of Rs 430-452 per share for its three-day IPO, which is a mix of fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 760 crore and an offer-for-sale of 2.39 crore shares by the existing shareholders. The minimum application lot size is 33 shares.

The offer, which concludes on Wednesday, is set to list on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange, with a listing date scheduled for May 13.