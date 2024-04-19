How To Check Ramdevbaba Solvent IPO Allotment Status Online
Ramdevbaba Solvent IPO saw a remarkable subscription of 126.21 times. The company produces and distributes physically refined rice bran oil.
Ramdevbaba Solvent IPO saw an overall subscription of 126.21 times on the last day of bidding. The overall subscription breakdown is as follows:
Qualified Institutions (QIB) subscribed 65.95 times, non-institutional buyers (NII) subscribed 314.46 times, and retail investors subscribed 79.96 times, as per chittorgarh.com.
The IPO closed for subscription on April 18. It is a fresh issue of 59.14 lakh shares, aiming to raise Rs 50.27 crore. The IPO price band was set between Rs 80 to Rs 85 per share, with a minimum lot size of 1600 shares.
The alloment for Ramdevbaba Solvent IPO is expected to be finalised on Friday, April 19.
Investors can check Ramdevbaba Solvent IPO allotment status on the official account of the registrar for IPO, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.
How to check Ramdevbaba Solvent IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd
Visit the official website of Bigshare Services here: https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_Allotment.html
Select any one server to check your IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "Ramdevbaba Solvent Limited" from the list of companies.
In the Selection Type dropdown, choose either Application number, Beneficiary Id, or PAN ID.
Enter the required information, that could be your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number), or Beneficiary Id.
Complete the 'captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.
Finally, click the "Search" button to check your allotment status.
Ramdevbaba Solvent IPO Listing Date
The shares for Ramdevbaba Solvent IPO is set to be listed on NSE SME on Tuesday, April 23.
Ramdevbaba Solvent IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: Monday, April 15.
IPO Close Date: Thursday, April 18.
Basis of Allotment: Friday, April 19.
Initiation of Refunds: Monday, April 22.
Credit of Shares to Demat: Monday, April 22.
Listing Date: Tuesday, April 23.
About Ramdevbaba Solvent Limited
Ramdevbaba Solvent Limited, founded in 2008, produces and distributes rice bran oil to FMCG companies like Mother Dairy, Marico, and Empire Spices. They also sell their own brands, "Tulsi" and "Sehat," through a network of 38 distributors in Maharashtra. Additionally, they manufacture de-oiled rice bran (DORB) for livestock feed and other by-products like fatty acid and lecithin. They operate two production facilities in Maharashtra.