How To Check Ramdevbaba Solvent IPO Allotment Status Online

Ramdevbaba Solvent IPO saw an overall subscription of 126.21 times on the last day of bidding. The overall subscription breakdown is as follows:

Qualified Institutions (QIB) subscribed 65.95 times, non-institutional buyers (NII) subscribed 314.46 times, and retail investors subscribed 79.96 times, as per chittorgarh.com.

The IPO closed for subscription on April 18. It is a fresh issue of 59.14 lakh shares, aiming to raise Rs 50.27 crore. The IPO price band was set between Rs 80 to Rs 85 per share, with a minimum lot size of 1600 shares.

The alloment for Ramdevbaba Solvent IPO is expected to be finalised on Friday, April 19.