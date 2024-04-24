How To Check Faalcon Concepts IPO Allotment Status Online
Faalcon Concepts IPO saw an overall subscription of 71.28 times on the last day of bidding. The overall subscription breakdown is as follows:
Non-institutional buyers (NII) subscribed 93.27 times, and retail investors subscribed 47.17 times, as per chittorgarh.com.
The subscription for the IPO ended on April 23. The company offered 19.5 lakh fresh shares at a fixed price of Rs 62 per share, aiming to raise Rs 12.09 crore. The minimum lot size for the application was set at 2000 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 1,24,000.
The allotment for Faalcon Concepts IPO is expected to be finalised on Wednesday, April 24.
Investors can check Faalcon Concepts IPO allotment status on the official website of registrar for the IPO, Beetal Financial & Computer Services (P) Limited and the BSE website.
How to check Faalcon Concepts IPO allotment status on Beetal Financial & Computer Services (P) Limited
Go to the official website of Beetal Financial by clicking this link: http://www.beetalmail.com/smeipo
Under "IPO Allotment Status" Section.
From the dropdown menu, choose "Faalcon Concepts Limited" from the list of companies.
Now, enter your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number), or Beneficiary ID in the required field.
After you've entered your information, click the "Submit" button to see if you've been allotted shares in the IPO.
How to check Faalcon Concepts IPO allotment status on BSE website
Go to the official BSE website here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Select the issue type as 'Equity'.
Choose "Faalcon Concepts Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the "Captcha" for verification.
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
Faalcon Concepts IPO Listing Date
The shares of Faalcon Concepts Limited are set to be listed on BSE SME on Friday, April 26.
Faalcon Concepts IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: Friday, April 19
IPO Close Date: Tuesday, April 23
Basis of Allotment: Wednesday, April 24
Initiation of Refunds: Thursday, April 25
Credit of Shares to Demat: Thursday, April 25
Listing Date: Friday, April 26
About Faalcon Concepts Limited
Established in 2018, Faalcon Concepts Limited specialises in creating and installing facade systems. These systems are designed to withstand various elements like UV rays, acid rain, dust, and noise. Their product range includes different types of facades such as glazing/curtain walls, aluminum doors and windows, skylights, and more.
They claim to have served clients in different states of India and overseas, with customers ranging from construction companies to schools. As of December 23, 2023, the company stated it had 26 employees.