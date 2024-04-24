How To Check Faalcon Concepts IPO Allotment Status Online

Faalcon Concepts IPO saw an overall subscription of 71.28 times on the last day of bidding. The overall subscription breakdown is as follows:

Non-institutional buyers (NII) subscribed 93.27 times, and retail investors subscribed 47.17 times, as per chittorgarh.com.

The subscription for the IPO ended on April 23. The company offered 19.5 lakh fresh shares at a fixed price of Rs 62 per share, aiming to raise Rs 12.09 crore. The minimum lot size for the application was set at 2000 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 1,24,000.

The allotment for Faalcon Concepts IPO is expected to be finalised on Wednesday, April 24.