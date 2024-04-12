DCG Cables & Wires IPO: How To Check Allotment Status?

DCG Cables & Wires Limited established in 2007, is one of the leading manufacturers and exporters of super-enamelled copper wire. DCG Cables & Wires Pvt Ltd took over Dhara Conductors in 2019 and from then on the company is known as DCG Cables & Wires Industries Pvt Ltd with the new brand name of “DCG” instead of “DHARA”.

Their product range includes insulated Copper Conductors like Enamelled Copper Wires/Magnet Wires, Enamelled Copper Strips, Paper Covered Copper Strips And Wires, Bare Annealed Copper Wires and Strips, Copper Tapes etc. under the brand name “DHARA”.

The DCG Cables & Wires Ltd. factory is in Odhav, Ahmedabad in Gujarat.