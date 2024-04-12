DCG Cables & Wires IPO: How To Check Allotment Status?
The bidding for the DCG Cables & Wires IPO ended on April 10 and saw a tepid response from the investors with the IPO getting subscribed 16.96 times. The SME IPO consists of 49.99 lakh shares, with a fixed price issue of Rs 49.99 crore, priced at Rs 100 per share. To participate, retail investors needed to invest a minimum of Rs 1,20,000 with a minimum lot size of 1200 shares.
The allotment for DCG Cables & Wires IPO is expected to be finalised on Friday, April 12.
Investors can check the DCG Cables & Wires IPO allotment status on the official website of Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd., the registrar for the issue.
How to check DCG Cables & Wires IPO allotment status?
Visit the official website of Bigshare Services here: https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_Allotment.html
Select any one server to check your IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "DCG Cables & Wires Limited" from the list of companies.
In the Selection Type dropdown, choose either Application number, Beneficiary Id, or PAN ID.
Enter the required information, that could be your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number), or Beneficiary Id.
Complete the 'captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.
Finally, click the "Search" button to check your allotment status.
DCG Cables & Wires Listing Date
The shares of DCG Cables & Wires Limited are set to be listed at NSE SME on Tuesday, April 16.
DCG Cables & Wires: Issue Details
IPO Open Date: Monday, April 8
IPO Close Date: Wednesday, April 10
Price: Rs 100 per share
Issue Type: Fixed Price Issue IPO
Listing At: NSE SME
Basis of Allotment: Friday, April 12
Initiation of Refunds: Monday, April 15
Credit of Shares to Demat: Monday, April 15
Listing Date: Tuesday, April 16
About DCG Cables & Wires Limited
DCG Cables & Wires Limited established in 2007, is one of the leading manufacturers and exporters of super-enamelled copper wire. DCG Cables & Wires Pvt Ltd took over Dhara Conductors in 2019 and from then on the company is known as DCG Cables & Wires Industries Pvt Ltd with the new brand name of “DCG” instead of “DHARA”.
Their product range includes insulated Copper Conductors like Enamelled Copper Wires/Magnet Wires, Enamelled Copper Strips, Paper Covered Copper Strips And Wires, Bare Annealed Copper Wires and Strips, Copper Tapes etc. under the brand name “DHARA”.
The DCG Cables & Wires Ltd. factory is in Odhav, Ahmedabad in Gujarat.