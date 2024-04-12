NDTV ProfitIPOsDCG Cables & Wires IPO: How To Check Allotment Status?
DCG Cables & Wires IPO: How To Check Allotment Status?

12 Apr 2024, 11:07 AM IST
NDTV Profit
DCG Cables & Wires

The bidding for the DCG Cables & Wires IPO ended on April 10 and saw a tepid response from the investors with the IPO getting subscribed 16.96 times. The SME IPO consists of 49.99 lakh shares, with a fixed price issue of Rs 49.99 crore, priced at Rs 100 per share. To participate, retail investors needed to invest a minimum of Rs 1,20,000 with a minimum lot size of 1200 shares.

The allotment for DCG Cables & Wires IPO is expected to be finalised on Friday, April 12.

Investors can check the DCG Cables & Wires IPO allotment status on the official website of Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd., the registrar for the issue.

How to check DCG Cables & Wires IPO allotment status?

  • Visit the official website of Bigshare Services here: https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_Allotment.html

  • Select any one server to check your IPO Allotment Status.

  • Choose "DCG Cables & Wires Limited" from the list of companies.

  • In the Selection Type dropdown, choose either Application number, Beneficiary Id, or PAN ID.

  • Enter the required information, that could be your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number), or Beneficiary Id.

  • Complete the 'captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.

  • Finally, click the "Search" button to check your allotment status.

DCG Cables & Wires Listing Date

The shares of DCG Cables & Wires Limited are set to be listed at NSE SME on Tuesday, April 16.

DCG Cables & Wires: Issue Details

  • IPO Open Date: Monday, April 8

  • IPO Close Date: Wednesday, April 10

  • Price: Rs 100 per share

  • Issue Type: Fixed Price Issue IPO

  • Listing At: NSE SME

  • Basis of Allotment: Friday, April 12

  • Initiation of Refunds: Monday, April 15

  • Credit of Shares to Demat: Monday, April 15

  • Listing Date: Tuesday, April 16

About DCG Cables & Wires Limited

DCG Cables & Wires Limited established in 2007, is one of the leading manufacturers and exporters of super-enamelled copper wire. DCG Cables & Wires Pvt Ltd took over Dhara Conductors in 2019 and from then on the company is known as DCG Cables & Wires Industries Pvt Ltd with the new brand name of “DCG” instead of “DHARA”.

Their product range includes insulated Copper Conductors like Enamelled Copper Wires/Magnet Wires, Enamelled Copper Strips, Paper Covered Copper Strips And Wires, Bare Annealed Copper Wires and Strips, Copper Tapes etc. under the brand name “DHARA”.

The DCG Cables & Wires Ltd. factory is in Odhav, Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

