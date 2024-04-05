Creative Graphics Solutions India IPO Allotment Expected Today; Here's How You Can Check Status

Creative Graphics Solutions India IPO saw a remarkable overall subscription of 201.86 times on the last day of bidding. The overall subscription breakdown is as follows:

Qualified institutions (QIB) subscribed 98.79 times, non-institutional buyers (NII) subscribed 472.85 times, and retail investors subscribed 144.63 times, as per chittorgarh.com.

The subscription period for the Creative Graphics Solutions India IPO concluded on April 4, after starting on Thursday, March 28. The SME IPO had a goal of raising Rs 54.40 crore by offering 64 lakh new shares. Retail investors were required to make a minimum investment of Rs 136,000. The price brand for the IPO was set at Rs 80 to Rs 85 per share.

The allotment for the Creative Graphics Solutions India IPO is expected to be finalised on Friday, April 5.