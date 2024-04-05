Creative Graphics Solutions India IPO Allotment Expected Today; Here's How You Can Check Status
The allotment of shares for Creative Graphics Solutions India Limited is expected to be finalised on Friday, April 5.
Creative Graphics Solutions India IPO saw a remarkable overall subscription of 201.86 times on the last day of bidding. The overall subscription breakdown is as follows:
Qualified institutions (QIB) subscribed 98.79 times, non-institutional buyers (NII) subscribed 472.85 times, and retail investors subscribed 144.63 times, as per chittorgarh.com.
The subscription period for the Creative Graphics Solutions India IPO concluded on April 4, after starting on Thursday, March 28. The SME IPO had a goal of raising Rs 54.40 crore by offering 64 lakh new shares. Retail investors were required to make a minimum investment of Rs 136,000. The price brand for the IPO was set at Rs 80 to Rs 85 per share.
The allotment for the Creative Graphics Solutions India IPO is expected to be finalised on Friday, April 5.
Investors can check Creative Graphics Solutions India IPO allotment status on the official website of Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd, the registrar for the issue.
How to check Creative Graphics Solutions India IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd
Visit the official website of Bigshare Services here: https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_Allotment.html
Select any one server to check your IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "Creative Graphics Solutions India Limited" from the list of companies.
In the Selection Type dropdown, choose either Application number, Beneficiary Id, or PAN ID.
Enter the required information, that could be your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number), or Beneficiary Id.
Complete the 'captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.
Finally, click the "Search" button to check your allotment status.
Creative Graphics Solutions India IPO Listing Date
Creative Graphics Solutions India Limited shares are set to list on NSE SME with tentative listing date set as Tuesday, April 9.
Creative Graphics Solutions India IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: Thursday, March 28
IPO Close Date: Thursday, April 4
Basis of Allotment: Friday, April 5
Initiation of Refunds: Monday, April 8
Credit of Shares to Demat: Monday, April 8
Listing Date: Tuesday, April 9
About Creative Graphics Solutions India Limited
Creative Graphics Solutions India Limited, founded in 2014, makes printing plates for flexographic printing. Earlier, it was known as Tanushii Industries Private Limited. They create various types of plates like Digital Flexo Plates and Letter Press Plates and also have two sister companies: Creative Graphics Premedia Private Limited, which helps with design and printing, and Wahren India Private Limited, which focuses on packaging for pharmaceuticals.