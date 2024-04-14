Carlyle Picks JPMorgan And Kotak To Help Arrange Hexaware IPO, Sources Say

An IPO would help owner Carlyle pare a part of its holding in Hexaware, the people said. Deliberations are at an early stage and Carlyle may decide against the share sale, the people said. At about $1 billion, it would be the biggest IPO in the country since Life Insurance Corp. of India’s offering in 2022, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Details such as the IPO size and value of the company could still change, the people said.