Aspire & Innovative IPO Allotment Expected Today; Here's How You Can Check Allotment Status

Aspire & Innovative IPO was a book-built issue of Rs 21.97 crore comprising of 40.68 lakh shares and he allotment of Aspire & Innovative IPO is likely to be finalised on Monday, April 1.

On the last day of subscription, the SME IPO saw an overall subscription of 15.17 times. Qualified Institutions (QIB) subscribed 5.21 times, non-institutional buyers (NII) subscribed 25.60 times, and retail investors subscribed 16.39 times, as per chittorgarh.com.

The IPO which opened for subscription on March 26 and closed on March 28 has a price band of Rs 51 to Rs 54 per share. To participate in the bidding, investors needed to apply for a minimum of 2000 shares.

All attention will now be towards the allotment of shares for the Aspire & Innovative IPO which is likely to be finalised today.