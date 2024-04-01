Aspire & Innovative IPO Allotment Expected Today; Here's How You Can Check Allotment Status
Aspire & Innovative IPO was a book-built issue of Rs 21.97 crore comprising of 40.68 lakh shares and he allotment of Aspire & Innovative IPO is likely to be finalised on Monday, April 1.
On the last day of subscription, the SME IPO saw an overall subscription of 15.17 times. Qualified Institutions (QIB) subscribed 5.21 times, non-institutional buyers (NII) subscribed 25.60 times, and retail investors subscribed 16.39 times, as per chittorgarh.com.
The IPO which opened for subscription on March 26 and closed on March 28 has a price band of Rs 51 to Rs 54 per share. To participate in the bidding, investors needed to apply for a minimum of 2000 shares.
All attention will now be towards the allotment of shares for the Aspire & Innovative IPO which is likely to be finalised today.
Investors can check the Aspire & Innovative IPO allotment status on the official website of Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd, the registrar for the said issue.
How to check Aspire & Innovative IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd
Visit the official website of Bigshare Services here: https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_Allotment.html
Select any one server to check your IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "Aspire & Innovative Limited" from the list of companies.
In the Selection Type dropdown, choose either Application number, Beneficiary Id, or PAN ID.
Enter the required information, that could be your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number), or Beneficiary Id.
Complete the 'captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.
Finally, click the "Search" button to check your allotment status.
Company will initiate the refunds for bidders who failed to secure the shares on Tuesday, April 2. Investors who were successfully allotted the shares of Aspire & Innovative Limited should expect the shares to be credited to their demat account on Tuesday, April 2.
Aspire & Innovative IPO Listing Date
Aspire & Innovative IPO will list on NSE SME with Wednesday, April 3 as the expected listing date.
About Aspire & Innovative Limited
Aspire & Innovative Advertising Limited, established in 2017, sells various consumer goods like kitchen appliances, electronics, and mobile accessories from popular brands such as Bajaj, Prestige, Samsung, and more. They focus on rural and semi-urban areas, offering services like marketing and financial assistance. With an asset-light approach, they have partnerships with over 15 intermediaries and operate 19 warehouses across 16 states.