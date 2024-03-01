India's GST Collections Rises 12.5% To Rs 1.68 Lakh Crore In February

The gross Goods and Services Tax collections rose 12.5% year-on-year to Rs 1.68 lakh crore in February for transactions conducted in January, reflecting a slight dip as seen in the first month of every quarter.

However, on a month-on-month basis, the figures fell 2.2% from Rs 1.74 lakh crore in January for transactions in December. But, cumulatively, the last quarter rakes in higher revenues closer to its end.

This puts the average monthly gross collection for FY24 at Rs 1.67 lakh crore, exceeding the Rs 1.5 lakh crore collected in the previous year's corresponding period.

In absolute terms, the collection came at Rs 1,68,337 crore, compared with Rs 1,49,577 crore collected in February 2023, according to data released by the government on Friday.

"As of February 2024, the total gross GST collection for the current fiscal year stands at ₹18.40 lakh crore, which is 11.7% higher than the collection for the same period in FY23," the ministry said in a release. "GST revenue net of refunds as of February 2024 for the current fiscal year is ₹16.36 lakh crore, which is a growth of 13.0% over that for the same period last year.

"Overall, the GST revenue figures demonstrate continued growth momentum and positive performance," it said.

The increase in GST collections stems on the basis of growth in economic activity, especially major states like Maharashtra, Karnataka and Gujarat showing growth rates close to 15–20% on a YoY basis, according to Gunjan Prabhakaran, a partner and leader with the indirect tax practice at BDO India.