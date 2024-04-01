GST: March Sees Second Highest Collection At Rs 1.78 Lakh Crore
The surge was driven by a significant rise in GST collection from domestic transactions at 17.6%, a release said
The gross goods and services tax collections rose 11.5% year-on-year to Rs 1.78 lakh crore in March for transactions conducted in February, reflecting an increase as seen in the first month of every quarter.
GST revenue, net of refunds, as of March 2024 for the current fiscal stood at Rs 18.01 lakh crore, which marks a growth of 13.4% over the same period last year, according to a release by the Press Information Bureau.
The surge was driven by a significant rise in GST collection from domestic transactions at 17.6%, the release said. GST revenue, net of refunds, for March 2024 is at Rs 1.65 lakh crore, which is a growth of 18.4% over the same period last year, it said.
FY24 has also recorded a milestone in terms of total gross GST collection, reaching Rs 20.14 lakh crore. This is an 11.7% increase as compared with the previous year, according to the Finance Ministry.
The average monthly collection for this fiscal stands at Rs 1.68 lakh crore, surpassing the previous year’s average of Rs 1.5 lakh crore.
The Fineprint
Gross GST revenue: Rs 1,78,484 crore.
Central GST: Rs 34,532 crore.
State GST: Rs 43,746 crore.
Integrated GST: Rs 87,947 crore, including Rs 40,322 crore collected on imports of goods.
Cess: Rs 12,259 crore, including Rs 996 crore collected on the import of goods.