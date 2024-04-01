GST: March Sees Second Highest Collection At Rs 1.78 Lakh Crore

The gross goods and services tax collections rose 11.5% year-on-year to Rs 1.78 lakh crore in March for transactions conducted in February, reflecting an increase as seen in the first month of every quarter.

GST revenue, net of refunds, as of March 2024 for the current fiscal stood at Rs 18.01 lakh crore, which marks a growth of 13.4% over the same period last year, according to a release by the Press Information Bureau.

The surge was driven by a significant rise in GST collection from domestic transactions at 17.6%, the release said. GST revenue, net of refunds, for March 2024 is at Rs 1.65 lakh crore, which is a growth of 18.4% over the same period last year, it said.

FY24 has also recorded a milestone in terms of total gross GST collection, reaching Rs 20.14 lakh crore. This is an 11.7% increase as compared with the previous year, according to the Finance Ministry.

The average monthly collection for this fiscal stands at Rs 1.68 lakh crore, surpassing the previous year’s average of Rs 1.5 lakh crore.