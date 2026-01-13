Trump's Iran Tariff: UAE, China Lead List Of Those At Risk

China and the United Arab Emirates are Iran’s largest trading partners, putting them at the top of the list of countries at risk of being hit by President Donald Trump’s 25% tariff threat.

Trump said Monday he would impose a 25% tariff on goods from nations doing business with Iran, which also puts the US’s European allies in the mix.

The initiative, which Trump said would take effect “immediately,” is likely intended to further isolate and pressurize Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s regime as it cracks down on more than two weeks of nationwide protests. The US leader has openly backed the demonstrators, and had already made a series of non-specific threats to intervene.

China — with which Trump agreed a trade truce in October — tops the ranking of Tehran’s trading partners, with commerce amounting to $17.8 billion in 2024, according to the International Monetary Fund. Iran sends close to 90% of its oil to China.

The UAE comes second in the ranking with $16.1 billion, before a large drop off to Turkey in third, with $8.8 billion.

European economies are also exposed. Iran’s trade with Germany and Switzerland amounted to almost $3.5 billion combined. India, another country to have grappled with Washington over trade, is fourth on the list. Uzbekistan, with which Trump announced a trade and economic deal in November, had $1.3 billion in trade with Iran in 2024.