Japan, South Korea Seek Deeper Ties As China Tensions Rise

She added that the two leaders held in-depth discussions on supply chain cooperation, without elaborating further.

Lee said the leaders exchanged views on regional and global issues and agreed to expand cooperation in a future-oriented manner.

“As we navigate a complex and unsettled international order and strive toward a new and better future, I believe that cooperation between South Korea and Japan is more important than ever, more important than anything,” Lee said. “This meeting in Nara between us holds particularly profound significance.”

It was not immediately clear how extensively the talks touched on ongoing tensions between China and Japan. Lee appeared to be trying to strike a balance, underscoring the need for broader regional cooperation.

“I emphasized the need for the three Northeast Asian countries of South Korea, China, and Japan to find common ground as much as possible, communicate, and cooperate,” Lee said.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“The visit also points to early success for Lee’s pragmatic approach to diplomacy, advancing Korea-Japan relations days after his “full reset” of ties with China. That said, the test of Lee’s pragmatism is far from over. With US-China tensions entrenched and frictions between China and Japan intensifying, how South Korea manages the balance ahead remains an open question.”— Adam Farrar, analyst and Hyosung Kwon, economistClick here to read full report

Takaichi hosted Lee in her home prefecture of Nara in their third round of talks in less than three months. Their first in-person meeting took place in South Korea in late October on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, where the two leaders pledged to pursue a stable forward-looking relationship.

The two leaders had dinner together Tuesday and also played songs from the film ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ and K-pop group BTS on the drums, after Lee said it’s a dream of his to play the drums at APEC last year, Takaichi said in a post on X. The pair are set to visit a historic temple on Wednesday before Lee returns home.

China was widely expected to loom large over the discussions as Japan-China relations have deteriorated sharply since Takaichi’s first meeting with President Xi Jinping at the APEC gathering. Remarks she made in early November on Taiwan infuriated China, which responded with tougher export controls on Japan and a travel advisory.

Demonstrating rapport with South Korea would bolster Japan’s effort to line up support from allies as it pushes back against China’s global campaign to isolate Tokyo. Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama has been holding talks with other advanced economies on securing critical minerals, amid fears that China may leverage its grip on rare earths to hit Japan’s economy. Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi is also set to hold talks with his US counterpart on Thursday.

Lee, meanwhile, is walking a diplomatic tightrope. Just last week, Lee was courted by Xi in Beijing, where the two posed for selfies. Xi referenced the two countries’ shared history of fighting Japanese militarism.

In an interview with Japanese broadcaster NHK aired Monday, Lee made it clear that he has no intention to get involved in the China-Japan dispute, saying that he’s waiting for the two countries to resolve their differences through dialogue.

“It is evident that Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a very negative view of Japan’s position on the Taiwan issue,” Lee said. “But for me, I believe this is a matter between China and Japan, and not one in which we should be deeply involved or intervene.”

Lee has signaled a more balanced approach to foreign policy than his predecessor, who prioritized closer ties with the US. Still, South Korea’s alliance with the US limits any dramatic shift toward China.

China’s outreach to South Korea stands in contrast to its increasingly confrontational stance toward Japan. Beijing has imposed new export restrictions on dual-use goods that could enhance Japan’s military capabilities and launched an anti-dumping probe into a key chip-making material. Japan has also lodged a protest over China’s deployment of a mobile drilling vessel in the East China Sea.