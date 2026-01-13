Global Central Bankers Show 'Full Solidarity' With Fed's Powell Amid Face-Off With Trump

Global central bankers threw their support behind Chairman Jerome Powell after the Trump administration ratcheted up its already unprecedented pressure campaign against the Federal Reserve.

Reacting to the threat of criminal charges being leveled at the US monetary authority, central bank chief including those at the European Central Bank, Bank of England and the Bank of Canada said they “stand in full solidarity” with the Fed and Powell.

Powell himself has also adopted a combative tone in recent days, accusing Donald Trump of seeking to wrest control over monetary policy after the president spent months complaining interest rates are too high.

“The independence of central banks is a cornerstone of price, financial and economic stability in the interest of the citizens that we serve,” the central bankers said Tuesday in a statement. “It is therefore critical to preserve that independence, with full respect for the rule of law and democratic accountability.”

The coordinated response underscores growing alarm that monetary autonomy within the world’s most important central bank is being actively dismantled. Such collective action has usually been reserved for global emergencies like the 2008 crash and the pandemic — not the defense of an individual central banker.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...“It’s extremely rare for central banks to speak with one voice. The message is loud and clear: This is not just about one person, but about protecting the Fed’s independence — the foundation of credible and effective monetary policy.”—Simona Delle Chiaie, chief euro-area economist.

The Fed was served grand jury subpoenas from the Justice Department threatening a criminal indictment — an action Powell said is related to his June congressional testimony on renovations of the Fed’s headquarters. The move “should be seen in the broader context of the administration’s threats and ongoing pressure,” he said.

“The threat of criminal charges is a consequence of the Federal Reserve setting interest rates based on our best assessment of what will serve the public, rather than following the preferences of the president,” Powell said Sunday in a written and video statement.

Central Bankers Who Signed the Statement:

Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank on behalf of the ECB Governing Council

Andrew Bailey, governor of the Bank of England

Erik Thedéen, governor of Sveriges Riksbank

Christian Kettel Thomsen, chairman of the Board of Governors of the Danmarks Nationalbank

Martin Schlegel, president of the Swiss National Bank

Michele Bullock, governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia

Tiff Macklem, governor of the Bank of Canada

Chang Yong Rhee, governor of the Bank of Korea

Gabriel Galipolo, governor of the Banco Central do Brasil

Ida Wolden Bache, governor of Norges Bank

Francois Villeroy de Galhau, chair of the Board of Directors of the Bank for International Settlements

Pablo Hernández de Cos, general manager of the Bank for International Settlements

Some central bankers were notable by their absence from the statement. Among the Group of Seven, Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda didn’t sign.

The BOJ refrains “from commenting on the responses of other central banks,” the media relations division told Bloomberg in a statement.

While most other central bank chiefs from within the Group of 10 most-trade currencies were on the list, Reserve Bank of New Zealand head Anna Breman was missing too. An email seeking comment from the RBNZ outside of office hours wasn’t immediately answered.