Defense Companies Are Luring Germany’s Struggling Autoworkers

While Schnakenbourg has yet to see large numbers of former autoworkers joining the company, between downsizing at carmakers and the sector’s renewed appeal to workers, she thinks this might happen with time. And a sense of mission isn’t the only reason why skilled workers have been drawn to defense: According to the job platform Stepstone, salaries are higher than in other fields, with an average pay of around €68,000 before taxes. “People find secure jobs here because the industry is booming,” Schnakenbourg said.