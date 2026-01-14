China’s 2025 Trade Surplus Hits Record $1.2 Trillion Despite US Tariffs

Shipments overseas have boomed through much of the trade war and after the recent de-escalation of tensions with the Trump administration. But as China navigates tariffs and growing economic protectionism around the world, it’s stirring anxiety abroad as it pours exports into Africa, Latin America and beyond.

The swelling surplus also underscores the imbalance between China’s manufacturing strength and stubbornly weak domestic consumption. While exports have powered the world’s second-biggest economy, its years-long property slump and falling investment are restraining the country’s appetite for foreign goods.

Despite a global backlash, Chinese companies aggressively sought out customers in other markets when shipments to the US plunged after Trump hiked tariffs. Exports to the US slumped more than 30% in December, among their worst declines this year.

For the full year of 2025, exports to Africa saw the fastest growth among major regions with a 26% gain from a year ago. Shipments to the Southeast Asian nations in the Asean group expanded 13%, and those to the European Union and Latin America rose 8% and 7% respectively. Exports to the US plunged 20%.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“China’s stronger-than-expected export growth in December shows its export engine continued to support the economy in the final quarter of 2025 when domestic drivers weakened. Higher shipments to non-US markets again more than offset the tariff-driven slump in exports to the US. Looking ahead, export resilience is likely to extend into 2026.”

— Eric Zhu. For full analysis, click here

Looking ahead, global demand for China’s goods and the competitiveness of its exports will likely keep foreign shipments on the rise in 2026, especially if the trade ceasefire with the US holds.