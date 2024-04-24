Supreme Court Seeks Clarification From Election Commission On EVM Functioning

The bench said that it was told that the limitation period for filing of election petition is 30 days and hence the EVMs are stored for 45 days. "When we checked section 81 of the Representation of People Act, we found that the limitation period for filing of EVMs is 45 days. So please confirm us because it is 30 days or 45 days storage. If the limitation period is 45 days, then the corresponding period for storage needs to be enhanced," the bench pointed out.