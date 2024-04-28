Repolling In Six Polling Stations In Outer Manipur On April 30

Repolling will be held in six polling stations in the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency on April 30, officials said. The repolling was necessitated as unidentified persons had damaged EVMs and VVPATs before the completion of voting at four of these six polling stations on April 26, while EVM malfunctioning was reported at one polling station, and voting could not be completed at another due to 'threat and intimidation by unknown miscreants', they said.