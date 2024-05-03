Piyush Goyal And Wife Have Market Exposure Of Rs 48 Crore, Family Assets Of Rs 110 Crore

Union Minister Piyush Goyal, along with his spouse Seema Goyal, has a diversified market exposure worth over Rs 47.6 crore, with the total family assets stretching to above Rs 110.3 crore.

Piyush Goyal has parked Rs 8.6 crore in shares of companies, while his wife has shares worth Rs 25.7 crore, according to an affidavit that was filed during his nomination for the Lok Sabha polls. Almost all of Seema Goyal's investments in shares are made in one company—Intercon Advisors Pvt.—while the minister's investments range across sectors, from One97 Communications Ltd. to InterGlobe Aviation Ltd.

Goyal, who will compete from the Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat, has bank deposits worth Rs 5.7 crore and bonds worth Rs 1.4 crore. He has given a sum of Rs 14.1 crore to his wife, according to the affidavit filed.

The minister's combined total investments in bank FD, shares, bonds and mutual funds stand at Rs 47.6 crore. Piyush and Seema Goyal's movable assets stand at Rs 35.5 crore and Rs 53.6 crore, respectively. Both of their combined immovable assets, including residential buildings, are at Rs 21 crore.