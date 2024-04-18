Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP's Nitin Gadkari Declares Assets Worth Rs 8.33 Crore

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has declared assets worth Rs 8.33 crore, while his taxable income has seen an 18% rise since 2019. The minister has filed his nomination from Nagpur, Maharashtra, for the Lok Sabha election.

Before submitting his nomination paper, Gadkari held a roadshow in the city, accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, state BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule, and NCP leader Praful Patel.

Gadkari, who is eyeing a win from his Nagpur constituency, has declared a taxable income of Rs 13.84 lakh in 2024, according to an affidavit that was filed during his nomination for the Lok Sabha polls. His income in 2019 stood at Rs 11.7 lakh.