Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP's Nitin Gadkari Declares Assets Worth Rs 8.33 Crore

NDTV ProfitLok Sabha Elections 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP's Nitin Gadkari Declares Assets Worth Rs 8.33 Crore
Gadkari, who is eyeing a win from his Nagpur constituency, has declared a taxable income of Rs 13.84 lakh in 2024.

18 Apr 2024, 03:49 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Nitin Gadkari (Source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Nitin Gadkari (Source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has declared assets worth Rs 8.33 crore, while his taxable income has seen an 18% rise since 2019. The minister has filed his nomination from Nagpur, Maharashtra, for the Lok Sabha election.

Before submitting his nomination paper, Gadkari held a roadshow in the city, accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, state BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule, and NCP leader Praful Patel.

Gadkari, who is eyeing a win from his Nagpur constituency, has declared a taxable income of Rs 13.84 lakh in 2024, according to an affidavit that was filed during his nomination for the Lok Sabha polls. His income in 2019 stood at Rs 11.7 lakh.

His immovable assets, which include buildings and other properties, stood at Rs 7.01 crore, while his movable properties, including vehicles, fixed deposits in banks, etc., stood at Rs 1.32 crore.

Gadkari's spouse's total movable assets were valued at Rs 1.24 crore, while her immovable assets stood at Rs 7.99 crore.

The Union Minister's cash holding and his investment in jewellery were reported at Rs 12,300 and Rs 31.88 lakh, respectively. Further, his investment in listed domestic companies stood at Rs 3.55 lakh.

Gadkari owns six cars worth Rs 29.40 lakh, while his spouse owns cars worth Rs 16.54 lakh.

