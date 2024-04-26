NDTV ProfitLok Sabha Elections 2024Lok Sabha Election 2024: Voting For Second Phase Begins; Rahul Gandhi, Hema Malini, Om Birla In Fray
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Voting For Second Phase Begins; Rahul Gandhi, Hema Malini, Om Birla In Fray

Latest updates from the second phase of 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

26 Apr 2024, 07:28 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Students in Mumbai with their faces painted as part of voter awareness campaign pose for photos, on the eve of second phase of Lok Sabha elections. (Source: PTI)</p></div>
Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2: One-Third Candidates Are Crorepatis

One-third of the candidates contesting the second phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections have declared assets of at least Rs 1 crore, according to analysis done by the non-profit Association for Democratic Reforms.

Out of the 1,192 candidates, 390 are 'crorepatis'. Among them, 140 candidates have wealth of Rs 5 crore and above, while 112 are worth between Rs 2 crore and Rs 5 crore. The average asset per candidate contesting the April 26 elections is Rs 5.17 crore.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Share of Wealth Among Contesting Candidates. (Source: ADR)</p></div>

Heat Wave Predictions Ahead Of Second Phase

The India Meteorological Department warned of heatwave to severe heatwave conditions in parts of West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh during the next five days. The warning came a day before 89 seats in 13 states go to polls on Friday

The weather department has issued a red warning for West Bengal and Odisha and an orange alert for Bihar and parts of Karnataka. High humidity could add to people's inconvenience in Tripura, Kerala, coastal Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Assam, Meghalaya and Goa, it said.

Lok Sabha Elections: Polling Begins In Second Phase

Voting for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections has begun 89 seats in 13 states on Friday. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor are in the fray this time. BJP's Hema Malini and Om Birla are also contesting in this phase. Votes will be cast for 1,206 candidates in this phase.

All 20 seats of Kerala have gone to polls, along with 14 of the 28 seats in Karnataka, 13 seats in Rajasthan, eight seats each in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, seven seats in Madhya Pradesh, five seats each in Assam and Bihar, three seats each in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, and one seat each in Manipur, Tripura and Jammu and Kashmir.

