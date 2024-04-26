Lok Sabha Election 2024: Voting For Second Phase Begins; Rahul Gandhi, Hema Malini, Om Birla In Fray

One-third of the candidates contesting the second phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections have declared assets of at least Rs 1 crore, according to analysis done by the non-profit Association for Democratic Reforms.

Out of the 1,192 candidates, 390 are 'crorepatis'. Among them, 140 candidates have wealth of Rs 5 crore and above, while 112 are worth between Rs 2 crore and Rs 5 crore. The average asset per candidate contesting the April 26 elections is Rs 5.17 crore.