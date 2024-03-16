Election 2024: From Varanasi To Thiruvananthpura, Some Key Contests

Congress has fielded its former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel from the Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha seat in Chhattisgarh, a BJP bastion for more than three decades and seen as the turf of its former three-time CM Raman Singh. He is locked in a contest with BJP's sitting MP Santosh Pandey. The BJP hasn't lost this seat since 2009. The Congress has put one of its strong candidates in an attempt to break the convention and win from the BJP's stronghold.