Elections 2024: Women Are Emerging As 'Kingmakers' And Political Parties Are Taking Note

[My persuasion, Can build a nation...

Who run the world? Girls! Who run the world? Girls!]

Elections in India might not be what Beyoncé had in mind when the pop icon belted out her now iconic song. But women are turning out in higher numbers to cast votes—be it in the general election, assembly polls or others, and political parties are taking note.

For the first time, voter turnout reversed in the 2019 general election, with females turning out in larger numbers to cast their ballots than males.

In the Lok Sabha elections that year, nearly 67.2% of eligible female voters cast their votes, as compared with 67% male voters.