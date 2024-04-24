Election Commission Initiates Probe Into Complaints Against PM Modi’s Banswara Speech

The Congress, while urging the Election Commission to take action against Modi for his 'redistribution of wealth' remarks made in Rajasthan's Banswara, alleged they were 'divisive', 'malicious' and targeted a particular religious community.

Separately, CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury, in a post on X, also urged the Election Commission to take cognisance of the complaint and launch proceedings against Modi and the BJP.