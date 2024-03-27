ICICI Bank: Why Canvassing Shareholders For Subsidiary Delisting Caused A Fracas

On Monday morning when 58-year old P Kumar was about to start his work day, he received a WhatsApp message from an unknown number. The person, claiming to be a branch manager from ICICI Bank, was requesting Kumar to vote in favour of a delisting proposal for the bank's subsidiary ICICI Securities.

Unclear on what was happening, Kumar decided to ignore the message. Soon though, he got a call from this person, who continued to push for the vote. In about an hour between 9:00 and 10:00 AM, Kumar was called three times, urging him to vote at the earliest.

"The person calling said that he is a branch manager from an ICICI Bank branch in Tirupathi. I had opened this bank account back when I was posted in the temple town between 2008-10. So I was surprised when I got the call," Kumar said.

The branch manager then sent a step-by-step process to follow for e-voting on the brokerage platform. After much hassle, Kumar followed the steps and voted for the delisting.

However, what caught Kumar's attention was a request from the branch manager to share screenshots of his vote.

Kumar is not the only one who experienced something like this.

Over the last few days, social media has been abuzz with complaints from ICICI Securities shareholders who have received calls from ICICI Bank officials, urging them to vote in favour of a proposal to delist the brokerage house and merge it with parent ICICI Bank. The bank owns 74.8% in ICICI Securities.

The proposal included a share swap ratio of two ICICI Bank shares for every three shares of ICICI Securities. The period of voting on the proposal commenced on March 22 and closed on Tuesday.