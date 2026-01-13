Rupee Strategy To Inflation Target: RBI Governor On What Matters For India's Economy — Read Full Q&A

Q: Governor Malhotra, you’ve completed a little over a year at the Reserve Bank of India. Given the tariff wars, geopolitical and regional conflicts, many felt RBI rose to the occasion. How do you look at this period?

Governor: These have certainly been uncertain and challenging times, not just for India but for the world. Surprisingly, the global economy has shown resilience. This is partly due to stronger domestic economic frameworks that have been built over the years. Trade tariffs were not as severe as initially feared, and there was no large-scale retaliation.

India has stood out as a bright spot, growing at the fastest pace among major economies. That reflects our domestic demand-driven growth model. This uncertainty has also spurred reforms and deregulation globally, including in India. GST reforms have helped, and countries have increasingly moved towards regional and bilateral cooperation. While challenges exist, many have used this phase as an opportunity to improve.

Q: Looking back at RBI’s actions—125 basis points of rate cuts, deregulation, easing business for banks—how would you distil your vision for running India’s central bank?

Governor: Two things stand out. First, in these uncertain times, our policy decisions have been guided primarily by domestic growth and inflation dynamics. India’s economy is largely driven by domestic demand, which places us in a better position than export-dependent economies.

Second, inflation has been relatively benign, which allowed us to cut rates by 125 basis points. This was supported by the strength of the banking system, built over several years by banks, regulators and the government. That strength enabled us to give banks greater operational flexibility through deregulation.

Q: We’ve also seen record foreign inflows into the financial sector. What is your outlook on this trend?

Governor: These inflows are not the result of work done in one year. They reflect cumulative efforts over several years that have strengthened banks and NBFCs. Investors—both foreign and domestic—are attracted by the sector’s resilience and India’s long-term growth prospects.

Importantly, these are not hot money flows but long-term, patient capital. We have not changed any regulatory norms to attract this investment. The eligibility criteria remain unchanged. In 2025 alone, around $15 billion of committed or actual investments came into private financial entities, underscoring confidence in the system.

Q: Do you expect more such inflows going forward?

Governor: India’s growth story remains intact. We grew 8% in the first half, are projected at 7.4% this year, and around 7% next year. Capital demand will remain strong. Inflows may not be linear year-on-year, but overall, India should continue attracting quality investments across banking, technology and the broader economy.

Trade agreements such as EFTA and the New Zealand pact, along with large commitments from global tech firms like Amazon, Google and Microsoft, reinforce this outlook.

Q: Despite rate cuts and liquidity measures, why hasn’t private capex picked up sharply?

Governor: Credit growth is healthy—about 12% for bank credit and 13% including other sources. With nominal GDP growth around 8%, this is strong. Investments are also projected to grow nearly 8%.

What has changed is the nature of investment. It is shifting into newer sectors like renewable energy, defence and steel. Investment intensity has also fallen because investments are becoming more productive. In some sectors like power, we have moved from deficit to surplus. Overall, investment activity remains robust.

Q: The rupee has been volatile, nearing 90. Should Indians be worried?

Governor: Our exchange rate policy has been consistent. We do not target any specific level. Markets determine prices. RBI’s role is to ensure financial stability and curb excessive volatility.

India’s macro fundamentals are strong—high growth, low inflation, forex reserves of about $690 billion, and a manageable current account deficit. Over the long term, a depreciation of about 3–3.5% annually is natural, given India’s inflation differential with advanced economies.

Q: Has RBI intervened recently to defend the rupee?

Governor: We intervene only to curb excessive volatility. We do not defend any specific level, whether 90 or 91. Our objective is orderly movement, not price targeting.